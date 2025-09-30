iPhone

Charging Speeds Of Base iPhone 17 Models Tested

By Samantha Wiley
ChargerLAB site has tested the charging speeds of the base iPhone 17 model via USB-C using multiple Apple chargers ranging from 18W to 140W.


The iPhone has achieved a peak of 27W and 28W charging speed, using various chargers. The lowest specification was a 29W USB-C power adapter, and the highest was a 140W USB-C power adapter.

The base iPhone 16 model can achieve a peak of 23W charging speed, meaning that the base iPhone 17 model is slightly faster at charging compared to its predecessor. While the iPhone 17 Pro line can reach a peak of 36W charging speed, the company claims that the iPhone 17 Pro and base model can reach up to 50% in just 20 minutes.

To achieve fast charging, you need a compatible USB-C cable for the device, such as the one in the box that comes with your iPhone. The base iPhone 17 achieved a peak of 29W charging speeds via wireless MagSafe charging using the most recent MagSafe charger of the company.


