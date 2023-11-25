China singles day iPhone sales plummet

Annual figures for the iPhone sales in China’s November 11 event have dropped 4%.

Apple generally does well on Double 11 day in China, with brisk sales of iPhone models. Recently, JD.com reported that the company sold $1.39 billion worth of products on Singles Day. Counterpoint Research compared the sales data of Apple and Huawei and remarked that Apple experienced a drop while Huawei enjoyed an increase. However, this may not be entirely true as main retailers in China have stopped announcing their sales on the said date.

In the Counterpoint data, Apple had a 4% drop while Huawei saw a 66% increase. Other brands such as Xiaomi had a 28% sales growth. The trend is such that Chinese brands are gaining hold of their native market and taking away some from Apple.

In a separate report, Counterpoint said that the iPhone 15 helped end a 27-month decline in global smartphone sales.