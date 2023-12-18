iPhone

Chinese Government imposing iPhone ban again

Samantha Wiley
By Samantha Wiley  - Senior News Editor
iPhone

New reports have surfaced about China imposing a government ban on the iPhone.

Bloomberg says that government offices and state firms from around 8 provinces have imposed an iPhone and Samsung ban, telling employees that they should ‘start carrying local brands.’ Unlike the iPhone ban in September, it’s believed that this ban is a ‘major step-up’ compared to its predecessor.

iPhone

With the Chinese government and media in disagreement with each other, the iPhone ban in the region began when the iPhone 15 launched. Rumors circulated that there would be a sales ban within major media outlets, and there were discussions that the iPhone ban isn’t just limited to government offices but on a local level as well. To exacerbate the issue, it’s said that China Mobile refused to carry the iPhone 15, but it’s been disproved since.

In similar news, the US has banned Huawei from setting up shop, stating security concerns.

TAGGED:
By Samantha Wiley Senior News Editor
Follow:
Samantha is a senior news editor at iLounge. She has been covering the technology industry for over five years, writing about Apple, Google, and other major companies. Samantha has also worked as a reporter and editor for several other publications.
Latest News
Apple
Apple launches ‘contingent pricing for subscriptions’
1 Min Read
Anker’s 3-Port USB-C GaN Charger
Anker’s 3-Port USB-C GaN Charger is 45% Off
1 Min Read
Family Sharing
Family Sharing class action lawsuit settled for $25 million
1 Min Read
Apple
Corellium and Apple reach legal agreement
1 Min Read
Apple Watch
Micro LED Apple Watch slated for 2026
1 Min Read
Dyson V12 Detect Slim Cordless Vacuum Cleaner
Take 40% Off the Dyson V12 Detect Slim Cordless Vacuum Cleaner
1 Min Read
AirPod Pro
Standalone second generation AirPods Pro USB-C charging case available online
1 Min Read
Adobe
FTC hands Adobe hefty fine for making sub cancellation difficult
1 Min Read
Apple TV+
Apple TV+ acquires ‘Murderbot’ series
1 Min Read
Blink Outdoor 4 + Blink Mini Smart Security Camera
Take 50% Off the Blink Outdoor 4 + Blink Mini Smart Security Camera
1 Min Read
Apple Silicon Macs
Racing game Grid Legends lands on Apple Silicon Macs
1 Min Read
iPhone 17 Pro
2nm chips might appear on iPhone 17 Pro
1 Min Read
Lost your password?