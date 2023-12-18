Chinese Government imposing iPhone ban again

New reports have surfaced about China imposing a government ban on the iPhone.

Bloomberg says that government offices and state firms from around 8 provinces have imposed an iPhone and Samsung ban, telling employees that they should ‘start carrying local brands.’ Unlike the iPhone ban in September, it’s believed that this ban is a ‘major step-up’ compared to its predecessor.

With the Chinese government and media in disagreement with each other, the iPhone ban in the region began when the iPhone 15 launched. Rumors circulated that there would be a sales ban within major media outlets, and there were discussions that the iPhone ban isn’t just limited to government offices but on a local level as well. To exacerbate the issue, it’s said that China Mobile refused to carry the iPhone 15, but it’s been disproved since.

In similar news, the US has banned Huawei from setting up shop, stating security concerns.