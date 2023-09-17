Chinese regulatory filing reveals improved battery capacity for iPhone 15

A recent regulatory filing for the iPhone 15 Pro Max and iPhone 15 Pro reveals that the new smartphones will have greater battery capacities compared to their predecessors. Apple did say during its September event that the battery for the upcoming models have improved, but did not mention any specific details.

Now, exact details for the battery capacity and size have been exposed in a Chinese regulatory filing. The filing reveals that the iPhone 15 will have a 3,349 mAh battery, while the iPhone 15 Plus will have 4,383 mAh. For the Pro and Pro Max line, it’s set to 3,274 mAh and 4,422 mAh, respectively.

The iPhone 15 range will make use of long-lasting stacked batteries, which means users can stay on their devices longer before needing a charge. The iPhone 15 range has already become available for pre-orders, and the price tags for each are about the same as their iPhone 14 counterparts.