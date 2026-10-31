Chromatograph App Launched by Rian Johnson

Rian Johnson released a new photography app for the iPhone called Chromagraph Camera as it reaches the top of the App Store charts of paid apps. Rian Johnson is a filmmaker famous for directing and writing films such as Star Wars: The Last Jedi, Knives Out, and Glass Onion. This has gained the attention of people on social media during the week.

The app was made with Eric Cameron, a programmer, and Steve Yedlin, a longtime partner in cinematography, to provide techniques in image processing from their movies to an iPhone and in still photography. As of now, Chromatograph is ranked Number 1 in Videos and Photos in the App Store in the United States. An announcement on X made by Rian Johnson reached 6 million views in one day, with individuals posting results from the app.



RAW photos are shot with Chromatograph and then is processed with techniques developed for movies by Yedlin to give photos a treatment with distinctive contrast, grain and color and adds halation, this is a glow that is soft found around bright areas and users are able to adjust their photos with texture and color tone controls.

After capturing a photo, the effect shows up when the gallery is opened in the app, with RAW files kept together to make edits later down the line. The photos are exported in HEIC and JPEG files after being processed and can be shared; there is an option for automatic exporting where the finished product is sent to the user’s photo library.

Chromagraph Camera is found in the App Store priced at $12.99. You will need iOS 17 or newer to access the app. This is a one-time purchase, so if you buy it, you will not have to pay another $12.99 to get the app again.