Chrome beta for iOS now has linked password app integration

The beta version of Chrome for iOS lets users enter their saved passwords to other apps.

Chrome beta has rolled out a feature for those who are signed up for it and are using iPhones. A notification was sent on ‘What to Test’ and details about using passwords saved to Chrome to other apps were outlined.

To activate, users will need to go to their device settings and turn on Autofill in the Passwords & Accounts section. The update brings the Google Chrome beta version for iOS to 85.4183.48.

With this feature iOS Chrome turns into a password management platform, similar to 1Password and iCloud Keychain. When activated, Chrome will now be among the possible options when you’re signing into an app.

The password-saving feature is currently only available in iOS Chrome beta and not out for public use yet. As of the moment there’s no release date or if it will be included in future stable releases.