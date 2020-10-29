Clips app gets HDR recording update on iPhone 12

Apple is updating the Clips apps on the iPhone 12 to take advantage of the devices’ hardware capabilities.

Clips has been revamped to version 3.0, with new features such as social media video effects, landscape recording and HDR options for the newest iPhone lineup.

Apple has announced the the new Clips has received its ‘biggest update ever’ since its inception.

Clips is an iOS video creation app to create short form videos for sharing on social media. Susan Prescott, Apps Product Marketing VP says the update helps users make their own Clips videos with more polish and personality than before.

Notable new features include working with various aspect ratios, recording on landscape orientation and giving users the ability to record videos in HDR mode. HDR technology is an exclusive feature on the iPhone 12 lineup and offers greater contrast and vibrant colors.

On the iPad, Clips 3.0 has a new effects browser, a quick record button and a redesigned interface. With Apple Pencil users can try the new ‘Scribble’ mode.