CNET Conducts iPhone Duo Hinge Durability Test

CNET has been trying out the durability of the hinge for the iPhone Duo in the past three weeks, and after being folded 451,000 times, the hinge of the device has started to weaken. The hinge began feeling weaker when it reached 390,000 folds, and by the 440,000th fold, it was enough of a change that the mechanism did not fully open the screen before it was closed again. The open state was about 5 or 10 degrees off when opened, and no snap was made.

The foldable iPhone was not yet removed from the machine, and the test is currently ongoing, with CNET stating that the device was still functional and keeping other positions for the screen showing no failure or other issues such as cracking. CNET is looking to continue folding the device until failure conditions are met, such as sensors that detect the screen don’t function, screen blackout, and losing power. No results have been shared by Apple on the hinge testing for the iPhone Duo, but within the company, they likely had a lifespan for the hinge.

The foldable iPhone features an OLED panel supplied by Samsung Display, and the screens provided by Samsung have gone through fold testing from a third-party. The display equipped for the Galaxy Z Fold 7 has surpassed 500,000 folds in the durability test and Apple is likely not using a Samsung display off the shelf, but the tests conducted by CNET hints that the OLED panel for the iPhone Duo is going to match the Galaxy Z Fold 7.

The strength of the hinge design and display combined at 450,000 folds suggest that the device could last for well over a decade if it unfolded about 100 times everyday. The livestream by CNET will continue until the device suffers a failure and it is live on weekdays starting at 10 a.m to 2p.m Pacific time.