Colored glass backs arriving on iPhone 16

A new rumor from China claims Apple will be using the same colored back glass as the standard iPhone 15.

Apple debuted a new dual-ion exchange glass process for the non-Pro iPhone 15 models, which allowed the back panel a frosted effect of the main frame. The effect, according to Apple, is ‘five beautiful colors, with the back glass strengthened before polished using nanocrystalline particles.’ The final process is an etching to create a textured matte finish. A leaker by the handle ‘fixed focus digital’ claims that Apple will be using the same process for the upcoming iPhone 16. This time, there could be up to seven colors compared to five.

A rumor last month from Weibo said the same thing, claiming that the dual-ion exchange glass process will be used for the iPhone 16 Pro. Apple is believed to reveal the iPhone 16 lineup around the middle of September this year.