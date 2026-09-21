Compatibility Between iPhone 17 Pro Case for iPhone 18 Pro

Are the new iPhone models compatible with the cases for the iPhone 17 Pro and Pro Max models? The official answer provided by Apple was no, stating that the plateau for the camera was just a bit thicker compared to the previous model, measuring at 11.5mm compared to last year at 11.4mm.

The cases could be changed, but Apple might have just said no, as they prefer you buy the new case for the new model. The case could be interchangeable between the models, and several cases provided by third-party sellers should also work with your device.

The Apple-branded case between the two models should be interchangeable, as the difference is minor, so the fit should not be that much different. The new iPhone 18 Pro and Pro Max were released on September 18 alongside the iPhone Duo, AirPods 5, Apple Watch Ultra 4 and Apple Watch Series 12.