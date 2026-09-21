iPhone

Compatibility Between iPhone 17 Pro Case for iPhone 18 Pro

By Samantha Wiley
Compatibility Between iPhone 17 Pro Case for iPhone 18 Pro

Are the new iPhone models compatible with the cases for the iPhone 17 Pro and Pro Max models? The official answer provided by Apple was no, stating that the plateau for the camera was just a bit thicker compared to the previous model, measuring at 11.5mm compared to last year at 11.4mm.


The cases could be changed, but Apple might have just said no, as they prefer you buy the new case for the new model. The case could be interchangeable between the models, and several cases provided by third-party sellers should also work with your device.

Compatibility Between iPhone 17 Pro Case for iPhone 18 Pro

The Apple-branded case between the two models should be interchangeable, as the difference is minor, so the fit should not be that much different. The new iPhone 18 Pro and Pro Max were released on September 18 alongside the iPhone Duo, AirPods 5, Apple Watch Ultra 4 and Apple Watch Series 12.


Latest News
The AirPods 5 is $4 Off
The AirPods 5 is $4 Off
1 Min Read
Tom Marieb on iPhone Duo
Tom Marieb on iPhone Duo
1 Min Read
Demand for iPhone 18 Pro Looks to be Strong
Demand for iPhone 18 Pro Looks to be Strong
1 Min Read
Teardown Video for iPhone 18 Pro Uploaded
Teardown Video for iPhone 18 Pro Uploaded
1 Min Read
The Apple Watch Ultra 4 is $19 Off
The Apple Watch Ultra 4 is $19 Off
1 Min Read
ROSE Featured in New Camera Ad for iPhone 18 Pro
ROSE Featured in New Camera Ad for iPhone 18 Pro
1 Min Read
United States iPhone 18 Pro Max Feature Snapdragon X80 Modem
United States iPhone 18 Pro Max Feature Snapdragon X80 Modem
1 Min Read
The 13-inch M5 MacBook Air 16GB/1TB is $150 Off
The 13-inch M5 MacBook Air 16GB/1TB is $150 Off
1 Min Read
New Features for iPhone 18 Pro Models Releasing Tomorrow
New Features for iPhone 18 Pro Models Releasing Tomorrow
1 Min Read
New iPhone 18 Pro Charges Faster than Previous Model
New iPhone 18 Pro Charges Faster than Previous Model
1 Min Read
Apple to Pay More Money for Storage and RAM Next Year
Apple to Pay More Money for Storage and RAM Next Year
1 Min Read
The M5 Max Mac Studio 36GB/512GB is $49 Off
The M5 Max Mac Studio 36GB/512GB is $49 Off
1 Min Read
Lost your password?