Competition Abandoning Ultra-Thin Smartphone Plans Due to Poor Sales for iPhone Air

The iPhone Air 2 might be the only next-generation smartphone that is ultra-thin to be discontinued by a big brand, after the underwhelming sales of the original model. This has resulted in competition to scrap plans to create these kinds of products.

Apple has barely passed unit activations of 700,000 for the iPhone Air, even with discounts. The device has struggled since its release last year in September, with almost no demand for the device being met.

Apple is still expected to make 2 generations of the iPhone Air, even with underwhelming performances in sales, a 2027 release for the iPhone Air 2 is possible with the new strategy Apple is doing on their release cycles, splitting the devices. The iPhone 18 Pro and Pro Max models will be released later this year, with the foldable iPhone, and next year, we will see the release of the iPhone 18 with the iPhone Air 2 and iPhone 18e.