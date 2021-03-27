Consumer report hails iPhone 12 Pro Max among ‘Best Smartphones of 2021’

Consumer Reports recently declared the iPhone 12 Pro Max to be one of the best 2021 smartphones. The company mentioned how the phone’s upgraded camera, 5G connectivity, OLED screen and A14 processor earned it a spot among the best smartphones for 2021.

The publication mentioned how the Pro Max is more expensive but has a larger display, more battery life and a 2.5x zoom camera for closer looks compared to the iPhone 12 Pro.

Consumer Reports’ list has the iPhone 12 Pro Max as the ‘Best iPhone’, while the ‘Best Android Phone’ goes to the Samsung Galaxy Note20 Ultra 5G. The OnePlus Nord N10 5G and OnePlus Nord N100 were deemed ‘Best Budget Phone’ and ‘Best Phone for All-Day Battery Life’, respectively.

Consumer Reports also released a list of the best smartphones based on reviews and ratings, which can be viewed on the publication’s official website. The list includes the iPhone 12 and iPhone 11 series.