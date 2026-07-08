iPhone

Cosmic Orange iPhone 17 Pro Stored In Time Capsule To Open 250 Years From Now

By Samantha Wiley
Cosmic Orange iPhone 17 Pro Stored In Time Capsule To Open 250 Years From Now

A Cosmic Orange iPhone 17 Pro has been stored inside a capsule for 250 years as part of the celebration of America’s Semiquincentennial event, meaning we won’t be seeing this stored iPhone in the time capsule until 2276 or at least when 250 years have passed.


The time capsule was buried and sealed officially on July 4, 2026, in Philadelphia at the Independence National Historical Park, with a date to reopen the capsule set for 2276. The device was included in the capsule to exhibit the advancements made in handheld imaging, computing, and connectivity that have changed the way of life of people in communications and work.

Cosmic Orange iPhone 17 Pro Stored In Time Capsule To Open 250 Years From Now

The things inside, including the iPhone, have been given the best chance possible of surviving, made with experts in preservation at the Library of Congress and the National Institute of Standards and Technology.


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