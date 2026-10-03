iPhone

Cover Layer on new iPhone Duo is Replaceable

By Samantha Wiley
Cover Layer on new iPhone Duo is Replaceable

Kate Bergeron, the vice president of hardware engineering at Apple, had an interview with Angelica Siciliani Fendi, a content creator. The hardware engineering vice president stated that the nano-texture layer of the new iPhone Duo is replaceable.


Individuals in the United States who have coverage from AppleCare+ for the foldable iPhone are able to change that layer, priced at $19. But without coverage, the price for replacement has not been stated yet.

Cover Layer on new iPhone Duo is Replaceable

This replaceable cover layer assists in concealing creases in the middle of the iPhone Duo. The company made sure that the cover layer stays in good condition for as long as it can, and if signs of wear and tear show, individuals who own the device are able to replace this cover layer.

Pre-orders for the iPhone Duo will be available on October 16, with a release slated for October 23.


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