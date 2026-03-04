Crease Measurements Identified for Foldable iPhone

Production line orders for the foldable iPhone have been passed by Apple, confirming that the foldable iPhone will be released this year. Assembly lines have gotten orders from Apple, and the leaker is able to identify crease measurements of the device. The crease depth of the device is reported to be controlled to below 0,15. Crease depth talks about the deep indentation or groove located at the fold.

The crease angle is reported to be below 2.5 degrees, the sharpness of the fold line that shows up when you unfold the display. The foldable smartphone market and its brands do not release measurements for creases.

The Foldable iPhone will feature a single front-facing camera and two rear cameras with integrated Touch ID found on the power button. The measurements of the device are 9-9.5mm when closed and will be 4.5mm thick when you unfold it. The device is expected to be revealed in September with the upcoming iPhone 18 Pro and Pro Max.