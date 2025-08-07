iPhone

Custom iPhone Image Sensor Reportedly in Development

By Samantha Wiley
Custom iPhone Image Sensor Reportedly in Development

According to a leaker from Weibo, Apple will be advancing with their plans to introduce a new image sensor featuring high levels of dynamic range into their iPhones in the future.

Advertisements

Apple filed for a patent with the title “Image Sensor With Stacked Pixels Having High Dynamic Range and Low Noise” last month, which talked about the structure of the new sensor, merging stacked silicon, noise suppression system on-chip, and various light capture levels.

Custom iPhone Image Sensor Reportedly in Development

A fundamental part of the design of the sensor is a structure called LOFIC or Lateral Overflow Integration Capacitor, allowing every pixel to take in light in varying amounts according to the brightness of the scene.

Leaker “Fixed Focus Digital” implies that it has gone beyond patent filing, and that Apple has already made the sensor. The project may be in the testing phase for hardware in development, indicating that Apple may have plans to integrate this soon into a device for their consumers.

Advertisements

Latest News
Get the AirPods Pro 2 at $80 off!
Get the AirPods Pro 2 at $80 off!
1 Min Read
Spotify Increasing Rates of Its Premium Subscription in Various Countries
Spotify Increasing Rates of Its Premium Subscription in Various Countries
1 Min Read
Tandem OLED Panels May Be Coming To iPhones
Tandem OLED Panels May Be Coming To iPhones
1 Min Read
The AirPods 4 is $30 Off
The AirPods 4 is $30 Off
1 Min Read
Foldable Device from Apple Might Miss its Production Target Date
Foldable Device from Apple Might Miss its Production Target Date
1 Min Read
Apple Looking For Engineers To Work On Search Experience Similar to ChatGPT
Apple Looking For Engineers To Work On Search Experience Similar to ChatGPT
1 Min Read
Apple Taking Similarly-Named Apple Cinemas to Court Over Alleged Infringement
Apple Taking Similarly-Named Apple Cinemas to Court Over Alleged Infringement
1 Min Read
The 14-inch M4 MacBook Pro is $300 Off
The 14-inch M4 MacBook Pro is $300 Off
1 Min Read
Verizon Stops Apple Loyalty Discounts and Benefits
Verizon Stops Apple Loyalty Discounts and Benefits
1 Min Read
iPhone 17 Air Battery Capacity Leaks Online
iPhone 17 Air Battery Capacity Leaks Online
1 Min Read
Apple Stores to Open in the UAE and India Soon
Apple Stores to Open in the UAE and India Soon
1 Min Read
The 13-inch M4 MacBook Air 256GB is $200 Off
The 13-inch M4 MacBook Air 256GB is $200 Off
1 Min Read
Lost your password?