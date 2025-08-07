Custom iPhone Image Sensor Reportedly in Development

According to a leaker from Weibo, Apple will be advancing with their plans to introduce a new image sensor featuring high levels of dynamic range into their iPhones in the future.

Apple filed for a patent with the title “Image Sensor With Stacked Pixels Having High Dynamic Range and Low Noise” last month, which talked about the structure of the new sensor, merging stacked silicon, noise suppression system on-chip, and various light capture levels.

A fundamental part of the design of the sensor is a structure called LOFIC or Lateral Overflow Integration Capacitor, allowing every pixel to take in light in varying amounts according to the brightness of the scene.

Leaker “Fixed Focus Digital” implies that it has gone beyond patent filing, and that Apple has already made the sensor. The project may be in the testing phase for hardware in development, indicating that Apple may have plans to integrate this soon into a device for their consumers.