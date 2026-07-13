iPhone

Demand for iPhone 17 Cut Due to Costs Increasing

By Samantha Wiley
Demand for iPhone 17 Cut Due to Costs Increasing

The demand for the base iPhone 17 has been lowered largely by Apple due to the increased costs for hardware components. Apple has reportedly made a serious assessment internally on the higher costs of components and its effect on the demand. These higher costs are affecting the whole industry because of AI companies and their demand for the chips.


Storage and memory chips have doubled over the past year, Apple has made the decision to increase the price across their devices to answer to the issue as trying to absorb the increased prices have become unavoidable.

Demand for iPhone 17 Cut Due to Costs Increasing

The upcoming iPhone 18 Pro is also expected to have a higher price tag. Apple will be releasing the foldable iPhone alongside the iPhone 18 Pro and Pro Max later this year with the base iPhone 18, iPhone Air 2, and iPhone 18e to be released early next year.


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