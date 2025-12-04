iPhone

Demand for iPhone 17 Is Breaking Sales Records At Apple

By Samantha Wiley
Demand for the iPhone 17 has been good, and Apple is on track to distribute over 247.4 million units this year, with forecasts indicating that shipments are to grow by 6.1 percent YoY. This can be attributed to the increased demand and sales for the iPhone 17 in China, which is a big market of the company.


Shipments for iOS and Android are forecast to have a 1.5% growth due to the iPhone’s success. Apple CEO Tim Cook stated in October that the company anticipates to set a new record for revenue in the quarter of December for iPhones, where total revenue will have a 10-12% growth YoY or year over year.

Apple apparently plans on switching up the dates of the release of next year’s iPhones, where the iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone Fold will launch in September next year, while the other iPhone 18 models will still be introduced in 2027, Spring.


