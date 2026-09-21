iPhone

Demand for iPhone 18 Pro Looks to be Strong

By Samantha Wiley
Demand for iPhone 18 Pro Looks to be Strong

The iPhone 18 Pro is the next-generation Pro model to be the successor of the iPhone 17 Pro, and demand looks to be stronger than the company anticipated. A survey shows that in the United States, 4,000 consumers, 67% of those, stated that the reason for the upgrade is the age of the iPhone and looks to have been the main reason.


Apple has consumers that are willing to spend more for the higher-end products offered by the company, with both new Pro and Pro Max devices acquiring 53% of buyers; 32% of individuals choose the Pro Max model.

Demand for iPhone 18 Pro Looks to be Strong

The first foldable iPhone, the iPhone duo, looks to have gotten 14% interest from the respondents of the survey, but that could increase when it releases in the middle of next month.

Apple released the iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max on September 18 this year.


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