Developer succeeds in emulating iPhone OS

A developer by the name of Martjin de Vos has successfully emulated the first iPhone OS on a non-Apple device.

The developer announced the results on a blog post, saying that the most difficult part was emulating hardware components. He said that the first build was made for iPod as the iPhone version requires emulating additional components. de Vos further said that he chose OS 1.0 as it had fewer security mechanisms compared to the more recent ones.

His work was made possible due to an open source bootloader implementation OpeniBoot. The discontinued project allowed users to change their first-gen iPod Touch and iPhone’s operating systems to Android.

The final project has been emulated with QEMU and is functional, with a few bugs and glitches. Pre-installed apps work, but users can expect several system crashes here and there. de Vos says that his next project is emulating the second-generation iPod Touch.