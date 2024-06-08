iPhone

Dimensions for upcoming iPhone 16 Pro Max and iPhone 16 Pro leaked

By Samantha Wiley
iPhone 16

Several years have passed since Apple’s premium iPhones’ sizes were updated. Apple plans to increase the dimensions this year, and it is expected that the iPhone 16 Pro (from 6.1 inches) will go up to 6.3 inches, and the iPhone 16 Pro Max (from 6.7) will go up to 6.9 inches. We didn’t have a clear idea of its proportions up to this day. 

Regardless of being a bigger phone, one specific measurement of the iPhone 16 Pro lineup was reduced, which is its screen border. Leakers are now supporting the rumored sizes for the iPhone 16 Pro and Pro Max bezels, and have given a more comprehensive look at the proportions of the next-gen iPhones set to launch by mid-September. 

iPhone 16

The iPhone 16 Pro screen border is 30% smaller at 1.2mm from 1.71, while the border is 26% smaller on th  iPhone 16 Pro Max at 1.15mm from 1.55mm. With these adjustments, Apple’s premium iPhones are anticipated to have screen frames that’ll be the “narrowest” in the world. Bezels aside, the new iPhones will have better camera technology, color options, and state-of-the-art chips.

