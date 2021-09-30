DisplayMate awards iPhone Pro Max ‘Best Smartphone Display’

Apple’s newly released iPhone 13 flagship model recently won ‘Best Smartphone Display’ by DisplayMate. The company awarded the iPhone 13 Pro Max an ‘A+’, which was the highest ever, and either matched or set the record for twelve of its performance records.

The iPhone 13 Pro Max sports both ProMotion and Super Retina XDR technology, which equates to a variable refresh rate of 120Hz max depending on the content being shown on screen. DisplayMate says that the iPhone 13 model had the highest brightness for smartphones with OLED screens at 1,000 nits and 1,200 nits for typical and HDR content, respectively.

Apple’s flagship phone also broke records for lowest screen reflectance, highest contrast ratio, highest color accuracy and more.

The iPhone 13 Pro Max OLED display is sourced from Samsung. However, there is news that LG is aiming to replace the company by supplying LTPO OLED components by next year. The full analysis can be viewed on DisplayMate’s official website.