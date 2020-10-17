Dolby Vision HDR video recording added to iPhone 12

One of iPhone 12’s most defining features is the ability to record HDR videos using Dolby Vision, which results in more lifelike, accurate and vivid colors.

Apple claims the newest iPhone lineup are the only ones capable of recording Dolby Vision videos in real time and at 60 FPS 4K on the Pro models and 30 FPS 4K on others. For this to work the Cupertino-based company has added a new image signal processor that simultaneously create histograms, two exposures and Dolby Vision metadata.

In the ‘Hi, Speed’ event Apple demoed the capability by presenting a video made by Emmanuel Lubezki, an Academy Award cinematographer. It’s available to watch on Apple’s official YouTube channel, as well as its behind-the-scenes footage.

The whole iPhone 12 lineup supports Dolby Vision, which means users can playback, edit and capture the videos on their devices without any additional requirements. Grading can be sustained and processed live and on the Final Cut Pro and Clips, iMovie and Photos apps on the Mac and iPhone, respectively.