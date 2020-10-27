Dolby vision recording highlighted in iPhone 12 Pro video

Apple today has unveiled a video ad, titled ‘Make Movies Like the Movies’ featuring the iPhone 12 Pro and its Dolby Vision Recording feature.

Dolby Vision HDR is a new camera feature that’s on the iPhone 12 Pro and iPhone 12 Pro Max. The video, which is about a minute long explores the capabilities and possible content that can be created using the feature.

It’s now possible to capture, play back and edit HDR videos on the new iPhones. The ad also shows possible content creation setups with equipment and rigs to get into unique angles. On the official YouTube tagline, the description reads, ‘the only camera to shoot in Dolby Vision’.

Dolby Vision HDR is available on all iPhone 12 models, albeit in different aspects. The iPhone 12 mini and iPhone 12 support the feature at max 30 fps, while the iPhone 12 Pro Max and iPhone 12 Pro support HDR video recording at max 60 fps.