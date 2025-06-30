Dual Rear Cameras Might Grace Foldable iPhone

A new online report suggests that the upcoming iPhone Fold will have not just one, but two rear cameras.

Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo said that the iPhone Fold is expected to have a dual-lens rear camera. Supporting the claim is a recent leak from Digital Chat Station, which implied that the two lenses will have 48 megapixels each. No other details have been revealed, but it’s believed that the 24mm component will have the second-generation optical image stabilization. It might also support the ‘Fusion’ system, which appeared in the iPhone 16.

Kuo mentioned that the device will have a front camera regardless of whether it’s in an unfolded or folded state. The inner display is believed to have a selfie camera hidden under the screen, and the outer screen will have a punch-hole camera. The launch date of the foldable iPhone is yet to be announced, but some say it will arrive as early as 2026.