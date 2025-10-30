iPhone

Dynamic Island Could Be Coming on the iPhone 17e

By Samantha Wiley
Digital Chat Station, a leaker on the Chinese social media platform Weibo, reports that the iPhone 17e could be receiving the Dynamic Island feature. Information was shared in the comments section of a post that talks about the company’s plan to give the iPhone 18 Pro a variable-aperture lens system.


Dynamic Island is an interactive area shaped like a pill located at the top of the screen that displays an activity that is ongoing on the iPhone. The feature replaced the notch for the iPhone 14 Pro Max and Pro models.

Digital Chat Station added that even with Dynamic Island present, the iPhone 17e will remain to have an OLED Display with 60Hz and would have the same panel as the iPhone 15 and 16 with a 6.1-inch screen. The entry-level models widely reuse technology from other products that is slightly older. The leaker supported reports of the device launching next year.


