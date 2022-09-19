Dynamic Island to arrive on future iPhone 15 lineup

Ross Young, a tech industry analyst says that the new Dynamic Island will be coming to the iPhone 15 lineup next year.

Dynamic Island is the pill-shaped cutout that can be found at the top of the iPhone 14 Pro Max and the iPhone 14 Pro. It can display different prompts, such as system alerts for Face ID authentication and incoming phone calls and surrounds the front camera and Face ID sensors on the device. Apple says that the feature will also support Live Activities for 3rd party apps with the launch of iOS 16.1.

Young tweeted that Dynamic Island will be making an appearance on the iPhone 15 lineup in 2023. However, the analyst says that ProMotion support and always-on won’t be on all of them. Young has a history of predicting correctly- he revealed that the MacBook Air will have a bigger display, and that the 6th generation iPad mini will come in at 8.3 inches.