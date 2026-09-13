Early Benchmark Results for iPhone 18 Pro, iPhone 18 Pro Max with A20 Chip Revealed

Benchmark results for the iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max powered by the A20 Pro chip have appeared in the database from Geekbench 7, giving us an idea of the performance of the graphics and CPU of the new device.

The early results are unconfirmed, but the chip powering the new iPhone Pro models looks to provide a 21-23% improvement in performance, with single-core performance being 27 to 28% faster than the previous model with the A19 Pro Chip.

The multi-core score is 12,677, while the single-core is 4,719. These are good improvements for the A20 Pro Chip in the graphics aspect and match the claims Apple made that the chip provides you a faster CPU by 20%. The chip was manufactured using the 2nm process, featuring a six-core CPU with Neural Accelerators integrated, and has a new, remade Vapor Cooling Chamber for better heat dissipation.