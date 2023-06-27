Emergency SOS on iPhone saves injured hiker

A California Angelos National Forest hiker was rescued through her iPhone’s Emergency SOS via Satellite.

Juana Reyes was hiking with friends at the Trail Canyon Falls when she got injured by a collapsing trail. As per the ABC7 Eyewitness News, the hiker said that they were unable to get cellular service and call 911. However, Reyes’ iPhone had the SOS feature which they were able to use and got the EMS to help. Reyes was then airlifted out of the park and to a nearby hospital for treatment.

Ankle injury hoisted by @LACoFireAirOps after we were notified via iPhone 14 911 sos satellite feature. pic.twitter.com/Z7e18VLgQs — Mike Leum (@Resqman) June 24, 2023

A Los Angeles Sheriff’s Department spokesperson said that it’s the third time they had an ‘iPhone rescue’ this year. As for the injured hiker, she has recovered and is now resting at home.

Emergency SOS via Satellite is an iPhone feature that came with the iPhone 14. It allows users to communicate via text messages sent over the satellite to rescue services.