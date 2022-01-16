Entry submissions for the iPhone photography awards go live

The 15th annual iPhone Photography Awards has gone live, with the group’s website now accepting submissions in various categories.

The IPPAWARDS portal has a step by step instruction at the top of its page, and states that participants must pay a fee of $5.50 for one image, $12.50 for three images and so on. After that, the site will allow for an image upload and the user can view the submission history on their account page throughout the contest.

The site recommends that users change the image name to FirstName-LastName-Category, and that photos should only be taken using an iPad or iPhone. What’s more, it should be unpublished previously and should not be altered by desktop photo editing software such as Photoshop. However, iOS apps are allowed.

Deadline for the submission of entries is until March 31, 2022. The winner will receive an iPad Air, while the top 3 will receive an Apple Watch Series 3 each. The 1st place in all categories will receive a Gold Bar, while the 2nd and 3rd place will get a Platinum Bar.

Fine print and rules can be viewed on the official IPPAWARDS website.