EU iPad and iPhone Pages Get Battery and Energy Details

By Samantha Wiley
Apple’s iPad and iPhone pages in the EU has an added energy label for regulation purposes.

The battery and energy labels are required to be put on Apple’s website as well as in print. It basically grades an iPad or iPhone’s energy efficiency, with A being the highest and G being the lowest. The grading was provided by the region. Apple said that certain aspects were ‘ambiguous’, and as such had posted conservative scores until the testing parameters are standardized.

Apple posted a lengthy document to say that the current iPhones have an ‘A’ in energy efficiency, but then gave it a ‘B’ for cautionary reasons. The label offers a glimpse of the device and its battery life in full charge cycles, impact resistance, ingress protection, repairability grade, and full charge cycle rating. The label is accompanied by a comprehensive overview, such as minimum guaranteed time of security updates, the screen’s Mohs scale, and the mAh of the battery.

