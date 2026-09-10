Expected Prices for Upcoming iPhone 18 Pro Could Be Cheaper

Apple raised prices across its products in June, with the upcoming iPhone 18 Pro, iPhone 18 Pro Max, and foldable iPhone expected to follow, but the increased prices could be way less than we thought.

The raised prices were due to the increased prices of memory and the worldwide shortage; Apple tried its best to tank it, but push turned to shove. The upcoming models could be increased by $100.

Apple is trying to absorb more of the costs instead of passing them to its consumers; analytics firms and securities analysts hint that the increased price could be $200 to $300.

The blow was softened with Apple releasing a program called Apple Upgrade in the United States, where consumers will be paying a monthly fee and will be able to change devices yearly for the most recent version, and those wireless carriers are able to help with aggressive plans for installment.