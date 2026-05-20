Fastest Charging Smartphone Goes to the iPhone 17 Pro

The iPhone 17 Pro has been given the title of the fastest charging smartphone overall in a lab test by CNET that tested 33 smartphones. The Galaxy S26 by Samsung has taken the highest spot for the charging speed when wired.



CNET ran each device in a wired charging test that lasted 30 minutes each with its battery at 10% or below. They also used the wall charger that is rated above or around the maximum supported speed and included a cable charger for the device. They also underwent 39-minute charging with Qi, Qi2, and Qi2.2 wireless charging.

The iPhone 17 Pro was the fastest in the category in part because of the 4,252mAh battery, smaller than the normal capacity of 5,000mAh devices. It supports 25W of Qi2.2 wireless charging and 40W of wired charging. The device has shown the most consistent performance in fast charging.