iPhone

Features and Price Range for Foldable iPhone Revealed

By Samantha Wiley
Features and Price Range for Foldable iPhone Revealed

TrendForce, a research firm based in Taiwan, made an outline of the predicted price range for the upcoming foldable iPhone and other important details, such as its features.


The device is estimated to have a price that starts at $ 2,099- $ 2,299, and the higher-end specs could reach above $3,000, making it the most expensive iPhone to be sold. The device is also said to be given the Ultra branding.

Features and Price Range for Foldable iPhone Revealed

Features for the device will include a 7.8-inch inner OLED Display and a 5.5-inch OLED outer display, starting with 12GB of RAM, storage options from 256GB to 2TB, Touch ID, and the A20 Pro Chip made with the 2nm process by TSMC.

The yearly iPhone event has been announced by Apple; it’s to be held on September 9, when they will unveil the first foldable iPhone alongside the iPhone 18 Pro and Pro Max.


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