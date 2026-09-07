iPhone

First Foldable iPhone Release is Close But Might Not Have Some Features

By Samantha Wiley
First Foldable iPhone Release is Close But Might Not Have Some Features

Apple has announced the yearly iPhone event to be held on September 9. In the event we are expecting the first foldable iPhone to be unveiled alongside the iPhone 18 Pro and Pro Max.


The iPhone Ultra is said to be missing a telephoto camera, with the mock models shared by people such as Sonny Dickson. The device is rumored to only have two rear cameras that are 48MP Ultra Wide and Wide lenses. The device will not have a SIM card slot similar to the iPhone Air.

First Foldable iPhone Release is Close But Might Not Have Some Features

The device is too thin to feature Face ID with TrueDepth Camera Array, meaning that Apple is anticipated to be using a side button Touch ID rather than Face ID. The foldable iPhone mock model does not have an Action button with both volume and power buttons visible. MagSafe might make it into the foldable iPhone.

The iPhone Ultra is expected to have a starting price of $2,000 and could surpass $2,500-$3,000.


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