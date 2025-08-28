iPhone

First Foldable iPhone Will Reportedly Have Four Cameras and More Features

By Samantha Wiley
Mark Gurman from Bloomberg reports that the first foldable iPhone will feature Touch ID rather than Face ID, and four cameras. The 4 cameras will have 2 rear cameras, one inner camera, and one front camera. The foldable device will adopt the second-gen C2 Modem that Apple has created.

The colorways for the foldable iPhones are in testing in both white and black. It is reported to have a design similar to a book, and will have a bigger display inside it when you unfold the device. Ming-Chi Kuo, supply chain analyst, reported that the foldable device will have a 7.8-inch inner display and a 5.5-inch outer display.

In an attempt to assess creases, Apple decides to change to in-cell display technology instead of on-cell to make the crease in the foldable device look less noticeable when folded. The Foldable iPhone is expected by many to be released next year.

