First iPhone 16 customers start receiving their orders

By Samantha Wiley
Customers who pre-ordered the iPhone 16 models will be receiving their shipment soon in New Zealand and Australia.

Apple consumers who bought the newly launched products have begun to show off on social media, specifically the AirPods 4, Apple Watch Series 10, the iPhone 16 Pro, and the iPhone 16 images posted on Reddit, Instagram, and more. New Zealand does not have an Apple Store location; however, Australia does and locals will be able to buy an iPhone in-store. Stocks are limited and paint a picture of the supply and demand as sales pick up.

Apple did say the iPhone 16 Pro models sold out during the preorder phase, with shipping dates moving to October. New devices might still be available in third-party retailers such as Best Buy, Walmart, or Target. After New Zealand and Australia, the next regions to have the iPhone 16 include North America, Europe, the Middle East, and Asia.

