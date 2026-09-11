Foldable iPhone Called iPhone Duo Unveiled

The first foldable iPhone has been announced by Apple, named the iPhone Duo. The device has two screens and an inner display that is foldable. One continuous frame connects the two halves of the device, with both displays having the same aspect ratio.

The frame of the device features a Ceramic Shield on the rear, with Ceramic Shield 2 at the front, and polished titanium and machined aluminum. It has Touch ID on the side button, and it features a custom hinge made from above 100 small precision components to keep the screen flat and help with folding.

The iPhone Duo is bigger by 50% compared to the iPhone 18 Pro Max and has an inner display measuring at 7.6-inches. The two halves of the iPhone Duo has a separate battery that works as one for about 31 hours of battery life for the inner display, and about 44 hours with the outer screen.