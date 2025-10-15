iPhone

Foldable iPhone Could Cost Less Than What Was Expected

By Samantha Wiley
Foldable iPhone Could Cost Less Than What Was Expected

Ming-Chi Kuo reports that the foldable iPhone might have less costs for manufacturing than what was previously thought, due to significant reductions in the pricing of hinge components. He also reported that the foldable iPhone is anticipated to bear an ASP or average selling price of $70 to $80 when the device enters mass production. This is below the market expectation of $100 or higher.


The reduced cost was attributed to the design assembly optimization and the influence of Foxconn in production scaling. Foxconn has established a joint venture with SZS or Shin Zu Shing, a hinge maker in Taiwan, to take on most of the hinge orders Apple placed. The reduced cost could work to Apple’s benefit.

Foldable iPhone Could Cost Less Than What Was Expected

Hinge mechanisms are important components for foldable gadgets because it determines the long-term durability of the device and the reliability of the movement on the screen. Apple’s first foldable device is anticipated to be released in the fall next year, along with the iPhone 18 Pro, iPhone 18 Pro Max and the iPhone Air 2.


Latest News
Apple TV+ Adding F1 Movie On December
Apple TV+ Adding F1 Movie On December
1 Min Read
UGREEN’s Qi2 25W MagFlow Powerbank is $40 Off
UGREEN’s Qi2 25W MagFlow Powerbank is $40 Off
1 Min Read
Apple Announcing New Products Possibly This Week
Apple Announcing New Products Possibly This Week
1 Min Read
Apple Second-Gen Smart Glasses Could Have Two Modes
Apple Second-Gen Smart Glasses Could Have Two Modes
1 Min Read
Apple Developing H3 Chip, AirPods 5, and New AirPods Pro
Apple Developing H3 Chip, AirPods 5, and New AirPods Pro
1 Min Read
The AirPods Max USB-C Is $99 Off
The AirPods Max USB-C Is $99 Off
1 Min Read
M5 MacBook Pro Closing In on Its Release
M5 MacBook Pro Closing In on Its Release
1 Min Read
Future Of Vision Pro Headset Uncertain As Apple Favors Smart Glasses Development
Future Of Vision Pro Headset Uncertain As Apple Favors Smart Glasses Development
1 Min Read
Service Programs for iPhone 12, 12 Pro, and AirPods Pro Sound Issues Have Ended
Service Programs for iPhone 12, 12 Pro, and AirPods Pro Sound Issues Have Ended
1 Min Read
The AirPods Pro 2 is 21% Off
The AirPods Pro 2 is 21% Off
2 Min Read
Apple Retail Store In Carlsbad Undergoing Renovations
Apple Retail Store In Carlsbad Undergoing Renovations
1 Min Read
$2 Million Bounty Announced by Apple for Exploits That Are at Spyware Level
$2 Million Bounty Announced by Apple for Exploits That Are at Spyware Level 
1 Min Read
Lost your password?