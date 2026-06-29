Foldable iPhone Entering Mass Production Looking at September Release

Despite rumors suggesting that the device could face some delays because of some hinge issues, outlet sources in Korea show that Apple is still looking at a release date of September this year, as it is anticipated to now be going into mass production by the end of this month.

The foldable iPhone is reportedly not going to be shipped out in the same timeframe as the upcoming iPhone 18 Pro Max and Pro models, but will be released after a month. Apple may be looking to make sales at a later time.

The device features a 7.8-inch OLED Display provided by Samsung, with a modern design that removes the normal screen layers and builds on the layer for color-filtering right on top of the display stack. This makes the display lighter, power-efficient, and thinner. The hinges are rumored to be provided by Amphenol and Shin Zu Shing from the United States and Taiwan.