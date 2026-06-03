Foldable iPhone First Color Confirmed?

We may have seen one colorway for the upcoming foldable iPhone releasing this year, with rumors suggesting that the device will have two colors. Ice Universe posted on Weibo a photo that gives us a look at the foldable iPhone in white, but this is likely a mock product.

It is uncertain what the second color could be, but supply chain sources claim that the color will be indigo, almost the same as the Deep Blue finish of the iPhone 17 Pro. This is the same source that stated that the foldable iPhone will have fewer color options.

The launch supply is anticipated to be tight, with a price over $2,000. The company has little incentive to add more colors to the suggested two, as buyers who are looking at the price are not likely to be revolving around the color options in weighing their options to purchase the device.