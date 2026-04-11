Foldable iPhone Held Back Due to Snags in Manufacturing

The foldable iPhone is currently being held up by negotiations regarding pricing with manufacturing collaborators, and decisions that remain unresolved on materials for the hinge.

The foldable iPhone is expected to launch this year in a book-style that, when unfolded, shows a screen that is similar in size to the iPad Mini. It will have a cover display measuring 5.5 inches

The price of the iPhone fold could be double that of the iPhone 17 Pro Max, with prices starting at around $2,000 to $2,500. The device could measure at about 4.5mm thick when it is unfolded, and when folded measures at 9-9.5mm. It will have Touch ID in the power button and have two rear cameras with one front-facing camera. Apple is looking to settle on the preferred material that was used during the production validation test of the device.