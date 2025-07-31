iPhone

Foldable iPhone May Debut Fall 2026

By Samantha Wiley
Apple’s much-awaited foldable iPhone might launch as soon as fall 2026, as per JP Morgan.

The financial institution said that the foldable iPhone may see the light in September next year in its investor market research note. The iPhone 17 is looking to have a diverse range of devices, from the iPhone 17 Air to the foldable model. It’s believed that pricing for the foldable iPhone will start at $1,999 and produce a potential $65 billion market. JP Morgan further implied that sales will reach around 45 million by 2028, with the launch producing sales in the 10-15 million figure in 2027.

The foldable iPhone is expected to have a crease-free design and a 7.8-inch screen when folded out. Outward, the device will have a 5.5-inch screen. The hinge will have Liquid Metal technology, and the chassis will be made of titanium. Furthermore, it will have Touch ID and two rear cameras.

