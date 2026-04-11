iPhone

Foldable iPhone May Have Ultra Branding

By Samantha Wiley
Foldable iPhone May Have Ultra Branding

The foldable iPhone may not have the name iPhone fold; the device could be released with the branding of iPhone Ultra, while some major manufacturers in China are reportedly thinking of following Apple’s footsteps by creating their own foldable devices with the Ultra branding.


If the company does go through with the Ultra branding, this is not the first time it has happened, as Apple has used it in the past to brand the CarPlay Ultra and Apple Watch Ultra as premium products.

Foldable iPhone May Have Ultra Branding

The highly anticipated foldable iPhone is expected to be released later this year, with a timeframe of September to December. Reports suggest that the iPhone 18 Pro and Pro Max models will be released first, and then the foldable iPhone will follow. It will have a 7.8-inch inner screen with a 5.5-inch outer display.


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