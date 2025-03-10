iPhone

Foldable iPhone might have a $2000 price tag

By Samantha Wiley
Foldable iPhone

The first foldable iPhone is said to have a price tag of more than $2,000, according to the latest report.

Ming-Chi Kuo, Apple analyst, said that the device is expected to debut early 2027 or late 2026 and will have a ‘book-style’ design. Kuo notes that the foldable iPhone will have a 5.5-inch outer display and a crease-free 7.8-inch inner display, which matches a rumor made this year. As for the dimensions, the device will be 4.8 mm in unfolded mode and 9.5 mm in folded mode. The material is believed to be titanium alloy and stainless steel for the hinge and titanium alloy for the case.

Foldable iPhone

The upcoming foldable iPhone will have Touch ID instead of Face ID, located on the side to save internal space. Apple might market it as a ‘true AI-driven phone’ with larger screens for multitasking potential.

