iPhone

Foldable iPhone might have liquid metal hinges

By Samantha Wiley
Foldable iPhone

Apple’s foldable iPhone might feature a hinge made from liquid metal components for improved durability, as per Ming-Chi Kuo.

Advertisements

Kuo mentioned that Apple intends to use liquid metal so the moving part of the foldable iPhone won’t wear out quickly. The component is said to be manufactured via die casting and will be ‘key’ to solving common problems associated with folding devices. With liquid metal, the Cupertino-based company hopes to solve creasing and enhance the flatness of thee screen. The Apple analyst further iterated that Apple has done this before with SIM ejector pins. However, this will mark the first time the technology will be used in a critical part.

Foldable iPhone

Rumors associated with the foldable iPhone include a 7.8-inch main display and a 5.5-inch cover. It might adopt a book-style design rather than a clamshell form. Mass production is said to start in Q4 2026 and launch somewhere in 2027 or 2026.

Advertisements

TAGGED: , ,
Latest News
Severance
Severance gets a Season 3 renewal
1 Min Read
iPad Mini 7
The iPad Mini 7 is $100 Off
1 Min Read
Assassin’s Creed Shadows
Assassin’s Creed Shadows is now available to play on Mac
1 Min Read
Apple TV+
Apple TV+ struggling with revenue, according to report
1 Min Read
YouTube
iOS users affected by low-quality YouTube streaming bug
1 Min Read
Apple Studio Display
The Apple Studio Display is $150 Off
1 Min Read
Plex
Plex Pass subscription price increases
1 Min Read
Google
Google debuts Pixel 9a
1 Min Read
iPhone 17 Pro
iPhone 17 Pro to have 48 MP Telephoto camera
1 Min Read
M3 iPad Air
The 11-inch M3 iPad Air is $50 Off
1 Min Read
iOS 18.3.1
Downgrading to iOS 18.3.1 No Longer Possible
1 Min Read
Apple Pay
Apple Pay service arrives in Puerto Rico
1 Min Read
Lost your password?