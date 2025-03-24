Foldable iPhone might have liquid metal hinges

Apple’s foldable iPhone might feature a hinge made from liquid metal components for improved durability, as per Ming-Chi Kuo.

Advertisements

Kuo mentioned that Apple intends to use liquid metal so the moving part of the foldable iPhone won’t wear out quickly. The component is said to be manufactured via die casting and will be ‘key’ to solving common problems associated with folding devices. With liquid metal, the Cupertino-based company hopes to solve creasing and enhance the flatness of thee screen. The Apple analyst further iterated that Apple has done this before with SIM ejector pins. However, this will mark the first time the technology will be used in a critical part.

Rumors associated with the foldable iPhone include a 7.8-inch main display and a 5.5-inch cover. It might adopt a book-style design rather than a clamshell form. Mass production is said to start in Q4 2026 and launch somewhere in 2027 or 2026.