Foldable iPhone Price Estimated at $2,400

Arthur Liao from Fubon Research shares an estimated price for the iPhone Fold at $2,399. A wide range of price estimates has been made, with some estimating it as low as $1,800 while some at $2,500, with the most recent estimate falling at an even pricier range.

Mark Gurman from Bloomberg anticipates the price to be at about $2,000, while Ming-Chi Kuo, Apple analyst, reported in the past that the iPhone Fold may be priced at around $2,000 to $2,500. The reason the iPhone Fold will be quite pricey is because of the high-end components the company will be using, where the hinge and display panel will be pushing the price upward.

The price of the iPhone Fold will determine the demand for the device, and Fubon anticipates that the company will be making and selling millions, around 5.4 units of the device next year. Apple is reportedly working on upgrades for the camera, with the iPhone 18 first to receive a variable aperture lens.