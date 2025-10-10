Foldable iPhone Reported to Use Aluminum and Titanium for the Frame

Jeff Pu reports that the new Apple device, the foldable iPhone, will come with a frame made from aluminum and titanium, suggesting that the company will branch out utilizing titanium beyond the iPhone Air and the upcoming iPhone Fold in 2026.

Ming-Chi Kuo also reported earlier during the year that Apple will be using a mix of stainless steel and titanium, while Pu said that the company will use aluminum and titanium. There are talks about the foldable iPhone measuring 4.5mm thin when you open the device, making it even thinner than the current thinnest device, the iPhone Air.

Jeff Pu was not clear on how the company is planning to use the mixed compound of aluminum and titanium, but they can be merged in higher proportions, suggesting the company will be using titanium for some frame parts.

The foldable iPhone is anticipated to be released alongside the iPhone 18 next year in September.