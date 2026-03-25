Foldable iPhone Rolling Out in December and Two Other Devices Alongside Base iPhone 18

Tim Long, an Apple analyst, stated that sources in his supply chain talk about a potential base iPhone 18 model being announced next year in March instead of September, as the company is looking to split its iPhone releases.

Notable information mentioned was also the shipments of the foldable iPhone starting in December after the release of the iPhone 18 Pro Max and Pro Models in September. A similar case happened in 2017, where the iPhone X was released in November after the iPhone 8 and 8 Plus in September.

Apple is also looking to release two new devices with the base iPhone 18 model next year, either being an iPhone Air 2 or a budget-friendly iPhone 18e or iPhone 18 Plus. Apple does not usually break down its sales in iPhones based on models, but many research firms and reports suggest that the iPhone Air and Plus models have not been a popular choice among the public.