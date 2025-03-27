Foldable iPhone slated to debut in 2026

Apple’s much-awaited foldable iPhone might be available as soon as 2026, according to Mark Gurman.

Advertisements

In his latest Power On newsletter, Gurman said in the Q&A section that the foldable iPhone ‘could be arriving as early as 2026’. There is enough evidence to suggest that it will be the year the foldable device will come out. Jeff Pu recently reported that it has entered the NPI, or New Product Introduction phase and that mass production is set to start in Q3 or Q4 of 2026.

Gurman placed a $2,000 price tag on the foldable model, and it’s believed that the starting price in the US would be around $2,300. Another notable Apple analyst, Ming-Chi Kuo, echoed the same thing and said that the foldable iPhone would be ‘around $2,000 and $2,500’. As for the folding design, the iPhone might adopt a book style rather than a clamshell style.